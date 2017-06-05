Virginia joins U.S. Climate Alliance

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Monday that Virginia and 12 other states have formed an alliance to move forward on the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This comes after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the federal government from the accord.

McAuliffe signed an Executive Directive to initate the process to cap carbon emissions by electric utilities in Virginia.

“As the first state in the Trump era to take executive action to limit carbon emissions and create clean energy jobs, Virginia is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance,” said Governor McAuliffe. “President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement does not speak for the states and cities that are committed to fighting climate change and paving the way for a new energy economy. If the federal government insists on abdicating leadership on this issue, it will be up to the American people to step forward – and in Virginia we are doing just that.”

Other states/U.S. territories in the U.S. Climate Alliance are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

For more information on Governor McAuliffe’s Clean Energy Virginia initiative, click here.