VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach is looking for a few good lifeguards to staff positions at their recreation centers.

According to Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, there are opening for certified lifeguards at all of the recreation centers.

Currently, there are six recreation centers open to the public, with a seventh, Kempsville, set to open at the end of the month.

"We probably need 40-50 more lifeguards for the summer. We currently have a staff of 200 or 220," explained Carol Fernheimer, Aquatics Coordinator for Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

"We do have a seventh center, which we haven't had yet. We are staffing that and it's a center that's going to need a lot of staff on it at the same time because of the pool facilities and amenities that are there," she told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

Sunday, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation will host a hiring event for certified lifeguards at the Bow Creek Rec Center from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Candidates ages 16 and up are encouraged to apply.

Interviews will consist of three parts: water skills, CPR skills, and verbal question and answer.

Before the interview, candidates should fill out the online application form for "Lifeguard Recreation Center" here.

Candidates should also bring with them the following:

Copies of current lifeguard and CPR/AED certifications (any nationally recognized certification accepted)

Signed Liability Release Form (those under 18 must have parent signature) - available online here

Bathing suit and pocket mask

Two letters of reference (personal or professional)