Two adults displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

Posted 6:25 am, June 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:09AM, June 2, 2017
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake fire crews responded to a fire early Friday morning in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Officials say crews were dispatched shortly after 5:40 a.m. to the 3400 block of Galberry Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from a one-story, single-family home

The fire was put under control at 5:58 a.m.

An electrical malfunction in one of the bedrooms caused the fire, and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported in this fire.