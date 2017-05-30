Woman finds alligator while cleaning pool in Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman made a shocking discovery while cleaning a family’s pool on Memorial Day.

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the home, where they found the seven foot alligator at the bottom of the family’s swimming pool.

The gator thrashed around as a trapper from the lorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed it from the pool.

“No two days on patrol are ever the same. #OnlyInFlorda,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s mating season in Florida and alligators, especially females, are looking for areas to lay eggs.

That means any body of water, even a swimming pool, can be enticing for the reptile!