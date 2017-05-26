Summer Kickoff Beach Party to be held Saturday in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – Summer is right around the corner and it’s time to start taking advantage of one of Norfolk’s best features — the beach!

Norfolk has 7.5 miles of beaches along the Chesapeake Bay with plenty of parking and calm waves.

The Norfolk Department of Recreation, Parks & Open Spaces is holding a Summer Kickoff Beach Party on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. on Community Beach!

Mayor Kenny Alexander will be there along with members of Norfolk City Council to kick off the grand opening of the beach. There will be a hula hoop contest, and beach blanket Bingo!

Plus, the first 100 families will receive a free bucket of beach toys!

You can pick up some free sunscreen from the Virginia Department of Health, and the Norfolk Public Library will have coozies and info on beach reads and the summer reading program.

Hot 100.5 will be there to play your favorite hit songs, and Bodacious Pizza Fajita Express food trucks will have food, drinks and snacks to purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to take a “BEACHIE” and post to #OVBeach – winners will be chosen at random to receive a Fun-in-the Sun Kit!