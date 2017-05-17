Son of woman found dead in James City Co. home sentenced to life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of his mother in her James City Co. home in the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive.

Michael Alan Webb was in the Williamsburg-James City Co. Circuit Court on February 21, where he was sentenced to life in prison for First Degree Murder.

James City County Police say they responded to the mother's home for a welfare check after the victim did not show up to work that morning.

Inside the home, they found 64-year-old Edna Webb deceased in the kitchen. Police said the cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma.

At first, police thought the potential suspect was inside the home, so they brought in a tactical unit to make entry.

Eventually, they found the suspect walking near the Happy Shopper down the street and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was then identified as Michael Alan Webb, who was 34-years-old at the time.

James River Elementary School was on lockdown as a precaution of the murder.

Neighbors described the woman as nice, friendly, and a person who said hi to everyone.

"She was a known lady in the neighborhood, people might not know her name, but all you had to say is the lady that walks around the track. She walks it every day, two or three times a day," says Anthony Holmes, a neighbor. "She was nice."

