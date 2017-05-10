NAS Oceana conducting active shooter training exercise on Thursday

NAS OCEANA – Naval Air Station Oceana will conduct an active shooter training exercise on Thursday morning as part of its ongoing training plan.

This exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of installation security forces and ensure interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. The training event is not in response to any specific threat.

Measures are being taken to minimize disruptions to the surrounding communities and to normal base operations, but minimal traffic impacts may be experienced at the NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex (DNA) installation’s gates.

Local area residents in the vicinity of NAS Oceana and DNA may see additional military activity associated with the training exercise. There is the possibility of traffic and pedestrian congestion associated with the exercises and residents will hear increased use of the installations emergency announcing system associated with the exercise.