Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning and a cool week ahead

A cool week ahead… High temperatures this week will be near or below normal every day. We will see mostly sunny skies through midday then a few extra clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Highs will only warm into the mid 60s, almost 10 degrees below normal. It will be a bit breezy today with NW winds at 5 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with mainly clear skies overnight. Lows will fall back into the mid 40s overnight.

We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. More clouds will build in for Wednesday with highs near 70. Rain chances will increase for the end of the work week and weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15G20

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 8th

1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co

