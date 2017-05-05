Side Hustle: Serial “side hustler” finds her passion helping others find their purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Katy Calabrese could be what you call a serial side hustler...

"I started back in the day selling plywood," says Katie. "Obviously a male dominated industry, obviously one that lacks in creativity. So I picked up a camera and started shooting weddings and started charging for it."

Then it was copy writing, marketing, social media management, consulting, the list goes on. But she kept coming back to one thing.

"I really honed in on working with women," she says. "I was doing boudoir photography and that just kind of cultivated a more personal intimate dialogue about what was going on in their life, the ups and downs."

Those conversations led her to start Modern Femme.

"Modern Femme provides a safe environment for working moms and professional women to come and explore their personal definition of success."

Now, she has a weekly radio show, a website, a blog, and this weekend is hosting the organizations biggest event. A "Choose your own Adventure" Convention for over 200 working moms, career professionals and female side hustlers.

"We're coming together to talk about how we build something that makes our dreams come alive professionally, but also saves that space that we cherish with our families and ourselves and for something outside of our work."

And even though being a side hustler can be scary, for Katy it's worth it.

"It makes me a better mom a better wife a better woman a better human being because I feel like I contributing something of value."

To find out more about Modern Femme or be a part of the conversation: check out the Modern Femme Movement on Facebook.