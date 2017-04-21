Hampton man faces life in prison after murdering a woman

HAMPTON, Va. – Joseph Dunston was in Hampton Circuit Court on January 22 for his sentencing after being charged with one count of murder and abduction.

At 8:25 p.m., on April 24, 2017, police dispatchers got a call about to a possible assault happening inside a vehicle in the area of Kecoughtan Road.

A driver began following the vehicle in an effort to update police as to the location of the vehicle but the motorist lost sight of the vehicle, according to police.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to dispatch and officers flooded the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

As officers arrived in the area the vehicle was spotted and a short police pursuit happened which ended in the 200 block of Apple Avenue.

Officers said they were able to take the driver, 51-year-old Joseph Dunston, into custody without further incident.

An unresponsive adult female passenger was found inside the suspect vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, Duston forced the victim into the vehicle, physically assaulted her and hit her with his vehicle before being involved in the pursuit with officers. The incident is domestic-related.

Dunston now faces Life in Prison and a $4,780 fine for both charges of first-degree murder and abduction.