Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Much warmer and more rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer to end the work week… Highs will climb into the lows 80s this afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms could pop up this afternoon. Rain will not be widespread and many areas will stay dry. A thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Friday, before a cold front moves in. Expect sunshine Friday morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in Friday afternoon and evening. The cold front will link up with a warm front and an area of low pressure that will slide across the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. We will see plenty of clouds with showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid and upper 60s for the weekend and early next week.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Subtropical Depression One is moving north in the central Atlantic with no threat to land. The system is centered about 730 miles WSW of the Azores and moving north at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast, and the subtropical depression is expected to be absorbed by an extratropical low in a day or so.

5:00 AM AST Thu Apr 20

Location: 34.4°N 39.3°W

Moving: N at 14 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 20th

1991 Heavy Rain: 5.86″ Norfolk

2008 Tornado EF0 Scale Hanover Co, New Kent Co, King William Co. Thunderstorm Damage Caroline Co. Tornado EF0 Scale Bertie Co, NC

2009 Hail, Thunderstorm Wind Damage, Funnel Clouds. Area from Cumberland & Amelia east across Chesterfield, Prince George & Hopewell. Additional reports Essex, Middlesex Counties.

