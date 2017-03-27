Virginia Zoo launches ‘Zoo Tracks’ walking program with YMCA of South Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Get your steps in at the Virginia Zoo!

The Virginia Zoo has partnered with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads for a new walking program that encourages members and visitors to exercise and become a “Zoo Walker.”

Staff from the YMCA have configured six different tracks throughout the Zoo that range from 900 to 2,450 steps.

Each mile is about 2,100 steps and burns about 100 calories.

Zoo visitors can find the tracks by visiting the Membership Office or by looking at the Zoo’s interactive map in their app.

“The Zoo / YMCA walking program is the perfect partnership that provides a variety of fun and engaging walking maps that add to the City of Norfolk’s healthy initiative for people of all ages,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “The paths in the Zoo are perfect for getting an invigorating breath of fresh air, you may feel like you are on a walking safari,” Bockheim added.

Zoo Tracks begins on April 6 at 10 a.m. with a walk around the Virginia Zoo led by the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. All YMCA of South Hampton Roads members and Zoo members will receive free admission from 10 a.m. to Noon to participate.