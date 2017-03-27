× First Warning Forecast: Warm with a chance of thunderstorms

Warm with a chance of thunderstorms….We’re tracking more warm weather for Tuesday, but it will come with a price for some of us. A cold front brings a chance of storms tomorrow.

As we move through our Monday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers are possible. We could also see a little patchy fog tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, a cold front will push in from the west, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best storm chances will arrive by afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll start our Wednesday with clouds and possibly a stray shower. Then, more sunshine will move in through the day. Highs will cool into the mid 60s. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s by Thursday afternoon. Then, we’re back in the 60s with rain in the forecast for Friday.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds and Sun. PM Showers/Storms (70%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health for Tuesday

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1947 Winter Storm: 6.3″ – Richmond

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.