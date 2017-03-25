Hundreds of low-income families receive free dental work in Yorktown

Posted 3:30 pm, March 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49PM, March 25, 2017
YORKTOWN, VA. – The Virginia Dental Association Foundation (VDAF) provided free dental care to low-income families.

The services were provided on Saturday at York High School from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VDAF provides care through several programs, including Mission of Mercy (MOM) mobile dental projects.

MOM operates mobile clinics in locations providing preventative, restorative and surgical dental treatment for low-income people on a first come, first serve basis.

They provide services to more than 3,000 patients each year.