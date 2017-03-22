Elizabeth City woman arrested for stabbing man

Shawna Mosley – charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Shawna Mosley, 30, has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill after stabbing a man.

On Wednesday, officers responded to 1403 River Road in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Clinton Fitzgerald Bryant suffering from three stab wounds.

Police say Bryant was involved in a domestic altercation with Mosley.

Bryant was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Mosley was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a 48 hour domestic violence hold. She is scheduled to have her first court appearance on March 23.