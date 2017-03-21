Portsmouth officer calls for backup….to help the state bird

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth officer took some extra time Sunday to help a Virginia state bird.

Officer Worley found an injured male cardinal in the area of Deep Creek Blvd., and Claremont Drive, the department said.

He carefully picked the bird up and placed it in his vehicle so he could find an organization to help the bird.

As Worley waited for a response from a rehabilitation facility he hung out with the cardinal in his car, even getting a photo of the injured bird resting on his dashboard.

The cardinal was eventually safely taken to the rehab facility in Chesapeake.