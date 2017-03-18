× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers throughout the day

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some wet weather for your weekend. You’re going to want to keep that umbrella handy!

Clouds and scattered showers will be the story today as a cold front moves through the region. Expect on and off showers throughout the day. Looks like we could see rainfall totals up to 1”. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with the cooler temperatures near the coast. We will see lots of cloud cover, so some areas may not even make it out of the 50s. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the SW 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

We will continue to see a few showers linger overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Anything Sunday morning looks to be light. Skies will start off cloudy Sunday with a 20 percent chance for showers, may even see a few snowflakes in the mix..not looking at any accumulation. Expect gradual clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will shift to the NW at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30.

Conditions look dry heading into Monday with highs in the mid-50s as high pressure builds in.

Saturday: Showers (60%). Heaviest in the morning.Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. A few snowflakes could mix in. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

