× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong winds, showers, sleet and a little snow

Tracking strong winds, showers, sleet and a little snow….A coastal storm continues to move up the East Coast this afternoon, bringing blizzard conditions to the northeast. But we’re still feeling some of the effects here at home in the form of rain showers, sleet, winds and the potential for a few snowflakes.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect unsettled conditions. We’ll see a good deal of clouds, along with a few lingering rain showers, sleet and possibly a few snowflakes. Winds will continue to blow in from the northwest between 20 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph or so. Those winds will keep our temperatures on the chilly side this afternoon, with numbers near the lower 40s. Tonight, a few rain or snow showers could mix in for some of us, but we’re not talking about a lot of snow. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and temperatures in the upper 20s.

On Wednesday, we’ll start the day with wind chills in the teens for several communities, so bundle up! As we move through the day, highs will only reach the upper 30s. Now, we’ll continue to see very strong winds from the northwest, along with an opportunity for a few scattered snow showers mainly for our northern areas. Most areas will not see any accumulation. The best chance to see any accumulation (less than 1” if that) is on the Eastern Shore. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and sunshine.

On Thursday we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll see high temperatures near 50 on Friday with clouds and sunshine. A few late day showers are possible into Saturday.

This Afternoon: Chance of Rain/Snow Showers (30%). Windy and Cold. Afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Winds: NW 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20-30%). Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Snow Showers Possible (20-30%). Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Chilly and Breezy. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.