Kirk Cousins signs franchise contract with Redskins

Posted 11:50 am, March 10, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON – Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins signed his franchise contract with the team on Friday.

The contract gives him a guaranteed $23.9 million salary for the 2017 season.

The signing was announced by Cousins’ agent on Friday morning.

This is the second year in a row Cousins has signed a franchise tag with the Redskins. He’s now free to participate in all offseason team activities and workouts.

The Redskins now have until July 15 to attempt to reach a long-term deal with Cousins.