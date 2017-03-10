Kirk Cousins signs franchise contract with Redskins

WASHINGTON – Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins signed his franchise contract with the team on Friday.

The contract gives him a guaranteed $23.9 million salary for the 2017 season.

The signing was announced by Cousins’ agent on Friday morning.

QB @KirkCousins8 has signed his Franchise contract — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 10, 2017

This is the second year in a row Cousins has signed a franchise tag with the Redskins. He’s now free to participate in all offseason team activities and workouts.

The Redskins now have until July 15 to attempt to reach a long-term deal with Cousins.