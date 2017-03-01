Del. Rick Morris won’t seek re-election

SUFFOLK, Va. – State Del. Rick Morris confirmed on Facebook on Wednesday he won’t seek re-election.

“It’s been my honor to represent the people of Virginia and the good folks of the 64th district,” he wrote in a Facebook post. He sent a press release about his decision to The Tidewater News.

Morris faces trial later this year on charges of child cruelty and assault and battery of a family member. Morris has denied the allegations. During the recent General Assembly session, Morris faced calls to resign.

An attorney for Morris told News 3 he’s expected to go on trial in May.