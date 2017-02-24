× First Warning Forecast: Tracking 70s and thunderstorms

Tracking 70s and thunderstorms….Get ready for more spring-like weather, with a side of a few thunderstorms this weekend.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A couple of isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will soar into the mid 70s. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible early. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll wake up to some areas of patchy fog Saturday morning. Then, as we move through the day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s. But late afternoon into the evening, a cold front will slide in from the west, giving way to scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The main threat will be gusty winds. We’ll keep an eye on it. The front moves offshore Saturday night, giving way to clearing skies.

On Sunday, temperatures will be considerably cooler. Highs will only reach the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. But the cool weather won’t stick around long. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s. More rain moves in Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Showers Possible Early (10%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Patchy AM Fog. Then, Sun and Clouds. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2005 Winter Weather 1-4″ snow

2012 Hail, Isolated Tornado & Wind Damage Richmond, Peninsula Region and Lower Eastern Shore.

2016 Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm outbreak

