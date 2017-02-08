Hampton Police looking for man who robbed Merchant’s Tire and Auto Center

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed the Merchant’s Tire and Auto Service Center in the 200 block of West Mercury Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

Police say around 7:44 p.m., the man entered the business, displayed a gun, and demanded money. After receiving the cash, the man fled on foot towards Easterly Avenue.

The man is described as a black male, approximately 6′ tall and 250 pounds. He is around 25 or 26-years-old and was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit watch cap, black material covering his face, a blue-hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

No surveillance images of the suspect were provided.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Google Map for coordinates 37.043187 by -76.356714.