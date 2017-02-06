York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office implements new technology to keep community safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has added a new tool to enhance community safety and hold deputies accountable.

A document management software called PowerDMS is now being used to upload maps and floor plans for local schools, government facilities, apartments and other buildings.

Deputies can access the maps and floor plans on cell phones and laptops before arriving at the scene to allow them to make better decisions on how to approach and enter a building.

“Embracing technology allows us to better safeguard our citizens and the Deputies who lay their lives on the line each day,” said York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs. “PowerDMS provides a secure, streamlined platform where our Deputies can access valuable intelligence, information, and training needed to do their jobs.”

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is also using the software to distribute policies regarding the use of force, high-speed pursuits, handling of blood-borne pathogens and other important procedures.

When a policy is added or updated, its sent to deputies for feedback and allows them to review and sign it.

“Being able to keep the deputies well-informed of changes to a policy immediately translates to better compliance, because deputies are aware of changes as soon as they happen,” said Diggs. “They’re more invested in our policies, which ultimately builds their professionalism and strengthens trust among the community we serve.”

In the field, deputies can quickly search keywords to find information previously stored in filing cabinets and binders.

