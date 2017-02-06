Newport News man arrested after hit-and-run, throwing passenger from vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run and throwing a passenger out of his vehicle.

Police say crews were dispatched to the intersection of Buchanan Drive and Jefferson Ave., for an accident on January 28.

When they arrived officers spoke with witnesses who said a dark vehicle hit the rear of another vehicle and then fled the scene.

The driver fleeing the scene headed northbound on Jefferson Ave., where witnesses on scene said they saw a white male being thrown from the fleeing vehicle.

The man who was thrown from the vehicle told police he was with two people when the accident happened. He said he told the driver to stop and to remain at the scene of the accident.

The man also identified 27-year-old Adrian Offer as one of the subjects in the fleeing vehicle.

After telling Offer to stay at the scene he said Offer began to assault him and that is when he was forced out of the vehicle.

Officers spoke to a woman who was in the vehicle that was initially hit. She stated she was sitting at a red light when she felt the impact.

As she got out of the car to check the damage the dark colored car fled, she told police.

On February 2 Offer was arrested for Unlawful Wounding, two counts of Failure to Report an Accident, and Reckless Driving.

Offer also had a warrant for Failure to Appear previously.