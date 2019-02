Singer and Virginia Beach-native Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets in early January, PEOPLE reports.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” his rep says.

No details have been released about the sexes or names of the babies.

Pharrell, 43, and his wife, 36, are already parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer. The couple has been married since October 2013.