WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An 11-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday morning has been located.

The girl was seen leaving Berkeley Middle School and heading into an adjacent wooded area around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

News 3 was notified shortly before 12:30 p.m. that she had been found and was safe.

Williamsburg Police and Fire, Virginia State Police K-9, Hampton K-9 and York County assisted in the search at this time.