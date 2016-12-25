New York couple has more than 100 Christmas trees

For a lot of people, Christmas lights are a fun, festive way to celebrate the holidays.

But for others, it’s a serious hobby that fills their home, for months at a time.

One New York family has 110 trees in more places you can count.

“A lot of memories, that’s the main thing. It brings a lot smiles to peoples’ faces,” said Joe Dixie Senior.

From Campbell’s Soup to Snoopy, each has its own theme.

“There’s always a new tree. I have a lot more decorations that are still not out, so I could do several more,” Dixie said.

It started with a wedding gift Dixie received 45 years ago.

“Basically it’s priceless to us,” Dixie said.

Since that first year, the display grew and grew.

Now, 46 years later, the couple has so many ornaments they never all get used.

Dixie says he owns thousands of ornaments, with 600 just on the main tree.

“It makes us smile to think that after all these years we have a lot to show for it,” said Ruth Dixie, Joe’s wife.

Some trees are a mere few inches high, while others tower nine feet tall and the six-week long set up typically stays up until things thaw.

“Once it’s done, it’s so enjoyable. You don’t think about what you put into it,” Ruth said.

It’s a home sure to put a smile on any face and discussions of downsizing are not even a trace.

The couple says their dedication not even close to burning out. They plan to keep decorating until their bodies ache and tire out.

As for the cost — the couple says all the lights shoot up their energy bill nearly 200-dollars a month.