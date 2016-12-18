Teen charged in Newport News 2016 double shooting that left one person dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police have arrested a teen said to be involved in deadly double shooting case that happened in 2016.

On February 25, 2019, the 19-year-old Newport News man was charged with Murder 2nd Degree, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony X2.

The name of the suspect will not be released since he was a juvenile when the indecent occurred.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Marshall Avenue at 6:14 p.m. on December 18, 2016, for the shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men had been shot. One victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim, 33-year-old Sean Tremayne Clinton of Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton's mother said the two men are cousins. Two suspects were said to be seen running from the area after the shooting.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.