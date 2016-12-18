Norfolk boy diagnosed with rare form of cancer receives free room makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Christmas came a bit early Saturday for one Norfolk family whose son is battling a very rare form of cancer.

The Roc Solid Foundation took action with a brand new makeover for Cody.

Because of Cody's form of cancer, he can no longer play outside.

The family needed a new air filtration system to have clean air in the house to keep him from getting sick.

That's when the Roc Solid Foundation and Sasser Construction stepped in to give the family a surprise room makeover filled with all of his favorite things.

Cody's family was completely overcome with gratitude by the generosity.

"To say we are grateful and filled with gratitude is a huge understatement. Words can never express our appreciation for everyone involved in this project," Cody's dad said. "In closing, we would all like to say from the bottom of our hearts may God bless each and every one of you. Thank you so much for giving us hope."

Not only did Cody get a total room makeover, but his sister got a brand new pink room with a new air filter as well.

Sasser Construction says they do these kinds of projects once a year completely for free.