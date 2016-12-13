I-64 in Newport News reopens after tractor-trailer crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash caused the westbound lanes of I-64 in Newport News to shut down for several hours on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 6:15 a.m. about 1/8 of a mile east of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass. The road reopened to traffic just before 11 a.m.

Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling west and changing lanes from the left lane to the right lane when a 2016 Kia attempted to pass the tractor-trailer using the right lane and shoulder.

The two vehicles collided, causing the Kia’s driver to lose control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and into the center median.

The driver of the tractor-trailer overcorrected, which caused the truck to overturn onto its side in the roadway. The truck was loaded with marble.

The driver of the Kia, 56-year-old Victoria Hayes of Newport News, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was charged with improper passing of another vehicle.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Jermaine Williams of Elizabeth City, was not injured.