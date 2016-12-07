Two juveniles charged with starting Tennessee fires that killed 14

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been charged with starting wildfires in East Tennessee that killed 14 people, according to officials.

That information was released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation during a news conference in Gatlinburg Wednesday afternoon.

The juveniles are being held in the Sevier County Juvenile Justice Center.

It is possible they will be transferred to adult court.

Both are charged with aggravated arson.

The teens are from Tennessee, but not from Sevier County.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 1,500 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

Two of those who died, Janet and Jon Summers, were from Memphis.

Their sons are recovering from burns.