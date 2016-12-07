Two juveniles caught after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two juveniles were apprehended and Chesapeake Police are looking for several other suspects after they fled from an Indian River neighborhood in two stolen vehicles.

Chesapeake Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Longdale Crescent around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a suspicious people looking through vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles leaving the area. Both vehicles were checked and came back as stolen.

Officers pursued the first vehicle all the way to Campostella Road and Hemple Street, where it became disabled in a ditch. The suspects ran from the area and officers are following leads to locate them.

The second vehicle was pursued to the 500 block of Conservancy Drive where it became disabled. Two juvenile males were apprehended after a short foot chase.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.