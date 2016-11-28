Two people cut out of cars after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fire crews had to cut two people out of their cars after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Dispatch received a call at 9:39 p.m. about a two vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Buckner Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found both drivers trapped in their vehicles.

After crews removed them from their cars, EMS crews took both people to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

No other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.