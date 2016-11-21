FEC hits Trump on 1,100 errors, totaling roughly $1.3M

The Federal Election Commission is asking the campaign of Donald Trump to correct more than 1,000 errors in its latest financial filing.

The FEC determined that the Trump campaign accepted close to 1,100 donations, which amounted to roughly $1.3 million, that violated one of a handful of campaign finance laws.

In some cases, the Trump campaign accepted donations from groups that had not registered properly with the FEC. But in the majority, donors blew right past legal donation limits, the commission wrote in a letter to the Trump campaign sent Monday.

Larry Noble of the Campaign Legal Center said the FEC letter is fairly routine.

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and the presidential transition did not immediately return requests for comment Monday morning.

The errors came after Trump made an aggressive shift to digital fundraising in July, based in large part on the stunning success Bernie Sanders had outraising Hillary Clinton at various months in the primaries.

The FEC dinged the Sanders campaign in May for the same problem — alerting them that thousands of donors had exceeded federal campaign finance limit. President Barack Obama has received several such letters as well.