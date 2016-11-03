Local restaurant serving up free pizza in honor of Chicago Cubs’ World Series win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – It’s a done deal!

The Chicago Cubs made history Wednesday night winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

Now as a celebration, sports fans anticipating this win for decades can taste the victory with “The taste of Chicago brought to Virginia Beach.”

Windy City Pizza is gave away one free slice of deep dish pizza to every customer, who visited the restaurant Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“I want it to be a party," Owner, Mike Madsen, said. "I’m not worried about the cost. I hope we have 10,000 people out here. I hope I run out of food.”

As of 6:30 on Monday, Madsen estimated about 50 pizzas were given out. He said he never expected to be celebrating a Cubs win, let alone giving away so many free pizzas.

The pizza restaurant had about 40 pizzas cooking at once and placed additional food orders to gear up for the event.

The first person got in line around 4:30 p.m. and after a crowd started forming Madsen started serving free pizza about 15 minutes early.