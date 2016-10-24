Woman loses control of vehicle, crashes into Ocean View home

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman lost control of her SUV on Monday, running into an Ocean View home.

Police say the woman was driving in the 1200 block of East Ocean View Ave.

The driver says another vehicle pulled into her lane causing her to swerve and to lose control of her SUV.

She hit a parked vehicle on the side of the road and then drove into a home in the garage area.

Police say there were no injuries involved with the incident and no charges have been filed.

The garage did sustain damage, according to police.