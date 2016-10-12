19-year-old arrested for stabbing older brother multiple times in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after his older brother was found stabbed.

When officers arrived to the 2400 block of Middle Ave. around 1:10 p.m. they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Stefan Freeman was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding to his older brother.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police say he is expected to be okay.

Freeman is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Police have not yet released any information on what started the argument that lead to the stabbing.