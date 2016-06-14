Woman fires back after finding sexist, ‘veterans only’ note on windshield

CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran took to social media after she says she found a note on her vehicle accusing her of abusing a parking spot reserved for veterans.

According to WBTV, The incident happened Monday at the Harris Teeter at the Coddle Creek Shopping Center.

“I know I parked in one of the Veteran Parking spaces today, it was hot. I had been in and out of my car several times already this afternoon, and I was only going to be a minute. Besides, the parking lot was full, so I just did it,” Rebecca Hayes wrote on Facebook.

Hayes, who served in the U.S. Navy for eight years, said she normally doesn’t use the two parking places reserved for veterans at the store. But she said on Monday, both were empty.

After about 30 minutes in the store, she headed home. That’s when she noticed the small piece of paper under her windshield wiper.

Hayes believes the note was left because she is a woman and didn’t fit the “stereotype” of a veteran in her business-casual attire. This is a stereotype she hopes to change.

“Veterans come in all shapes, sizes, genders, and colors,” Hayes said. “More veterans don’t fit that stereotype than do.”

Hayes said her husband, U.S. Army veteran, has parked in the spot before. Unlike her, she said, he’s never gotten more than a “Thank you for your service” when getting out of his vehicle.

She said if whoever left the note had simply told her that, her reaction alone would have told them she deserved to park there.