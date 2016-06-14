Citizen helps man escape house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the 6900 block of Pallister Road.

Fire officials say someone noticed smoke in the area and alerted the man inside of the home that his house was on fire. The citizen helped the man get out of the house safely.

When crews arrived at 11:25 a.m., smoke and flames were visible.

According to Battalion Chief Williamson, the fire started in the bedroom and spread to the attic.

Crews opened the ceiling of the home and stopped the fire from spreading any further.

The fire was under control at 11:45 a.m.

The home has fire and smoke damage. The man displaced is being helped by the Red Cross.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the fire. No one was injured.