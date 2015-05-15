Friday’s VIPIR Forecast: A warmer weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warming up for the weekend… You may need a light jacket this morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s and even 40s for some spots. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

Expect a nice mix of sunshine and clouds today with light winds. We will keep the warming trend going for the weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds but weekend days with very slim rain chances. Our next chance for showers and storms is set to move in for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Even Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

None

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 15th

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central VA, Southeast VA - Hail 0.75"-2.00"

