Police looking for woman seen using stolen credit cards at Newport News stores

Newport News, Va. – Newport News Police are looking for a woman who recently used stolen credit cards at retail stores to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say the victim, a 75-year-old woman, reported that her credit cards had been stolen from her purse while at a church event on December 23rd.

Later that day, between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the victim’s credit cards were used at two Newport News retail stores.

The person making the purchases is described as a black female around 55-years-old. She was around 5’5” tall and walked with a limp. She was wearing a black coat, black fur hat and gray shirt.

If you recognize this woman or know anything about this incident call Detective C.L. O’Mara at 928-4274 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.