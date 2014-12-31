Police looking for woman seen using stolen credit cards at Newport News stores

Posted 11:43 am, December 31, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Newport News, Va. – Newport News Police are looking for a woman who recently used stolen credit cards at retail stores to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say the victim, a 75-year-old woman, reported that her credit cards had been stolen from her purse while at a church event on December 23rd.

Later that day, between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the victim’s credit cards were used at two Newport News retail stores.

The person making the purchases is described as a black female around 55-years-old. She was around 5’5” tall and walked with a limp. She was wearing a black coat, black fur hat and gray shirt.

If you recognize this woman or know anything about this incident call Detective C.L. O’Mara at 928-4274 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

1 Comment

Comments are closed.