Newport News, Va. - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday night after she was found lying unconscious in the roadway on Jefferson Avenue.

Police say the 56-year-old Williamsburg woman was walking on northbound side of the street when she was hit by a car that fled the scene.

The accident is the third hit-and-run in the city in just over a week.

The 13000 block of Jefferson Ave. where she was found is very dark at night and has no sidewalks.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.