Sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team

When you see the green sign up bar, your registration was successful.
Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county. If you sign up for severe weather alert emails, you will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains your city.
Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:
Flash Flood Warning
Hurricane Warning or Watch
Inland Hurricane Warning or Watch
Inland Tropical Warning or Watch
Severe Local Storm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Weather Warning
Tornado Warning or Watch
Tropical Storm Warning or Watch
Tsunami Warning or Watch