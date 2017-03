Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking windy and cold conditions for Thursday.

High pressure will build in tonight and into Thursday keeping us dry and sunny. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Winds will be on the gusty side out of the north, making temperatures feel colder. Some areas will see wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s by early Thursday morning. A cold…Read More