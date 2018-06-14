× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot or humid to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nicer end to the work week… Get ready for another warm and muggy morning. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, just a bit above normal. A cold front will move through mid-morning to midday, shifting winds from SW to N/NE and bringing in less humid air. Dew points will start in the low 70s this morning but fall into the low 60s this afternoon. The cold front will likely trigger some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Expect higher rain chances to the south and lower rain chances to the north.

Clouds will clear out tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. It will feel less muggy tonight with dew points in the 60s.

Friday will be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with light north to east winds. Highs will only reach the low 80s. It will feel very spring-like with dew points in the low 60s to 50s.

Father’s Day weekend looks nice too, but warmer. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday with a few more clouds building in. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday but most areas will just see the extra clouds. Humidity will also be on the rise, so it will feel more like the mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

More heat and humidity will move in early next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with dew points in the low to mid 70s. That will likely push afternoon heat index values into the triple digits on Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 14th

1951 Tornado: Downtown Richmond

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

Tropical Update

A surface trough over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This activity is likely to move WNW across the Yucatan Peninsula and over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for the development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

