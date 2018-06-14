Newport News Police search for wanted woman for second degree murder in 2017 homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are looking for a woman in connection with a 2017 homicide.

On May 29, 2017 around 3:45 p.m. police got a call of a ‘code blue’ in the 400 block of Cox Landing Drive.

Officers found a male and female inside the residence when they got there.

A 19-year-old Denzel Marquise Labiche was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased. The incident is still being investigated but police said the public is not in any danger.

Police are now looking for 21-year-old Shannon Hodges. She is wanted for for Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Discharging Firearm in Occupied Dwelling and Kidnapping.

Police ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Shannon Hodges, please call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or you can submit a tip through P3tips.com.