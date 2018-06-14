× Driver expected to plead guilty for deadly Chesapeake car crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man who police say led them on a chase, and killed a Chesapeake city worker is due in court Thursday morning,

Courtney Horan is facing murder charges for that deadly crash.

Though he could change his mind, as of now when he goes before the judge, he will likely plead guilty to those charges.

Back in October, police tried to stop the 27-year-old for an expired inspection sticker but he led them on a chase, according to investigators.

The chase reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.

They said Horan hit another car then crashed into a Chesapeake trash truck killing 51-year-old George Harris.

Harris’s mother told News 3 her son was a dedicated and hardworking employee.

