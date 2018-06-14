Chesapeake firefighters respond to early morning business fire

Posted 5:46 am, June 14, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters are on scene of a business fire  at Electric Motor and Contracting Company Inc. in the 3700 block of Cook Boulevard.

Dispatchers say they received the call around 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Firefighters were on scene by 4:40 a.m.

The fire was originally reported by a driver who saw smoke and it ended up being a fire in a trailer that is being used as a temporary office space.

Officials say the fire is under control.

Injuries have not been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

