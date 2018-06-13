Wonder Woman will film in Virginia this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — Wonder Woman is coming to Virginia. “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to last year’s hit movie “Wonder Woman” will film in Alexandria, Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

“We are delighted to welcome the Wonder Woman team to Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “We are confident that this trailblazing project will find a perfect home in Alexandria, and look forward to the super impact it will have on our economy and the continued growth of Virginia’s lucrative production industry.”

Stars Gal Gadot, Kristin Wiig, and Pedro Pascal are scheduled to film “for several weeks” this summer.

Citing sources, the Washington Business Journal reported earlier this year that some scenes would be filmed in at the closed Landmark Mall in Alexandria.

The movie is scheduled for release on November 1, 2019.

