Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the 90s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and muggy… Get ready for a foggy and muggy morning. Expect cloudy skies with areas of fog and drizzle for your morning drive. Temperatures will start near 70 so it will feel warmer and more muggy than the past few mornings. Highs will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon but it will feel more like the low 90s. More sunshine will mix in with the clouds as we go through the day. A

“pop up” shower or storm is possible.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a scattered shower/storm possible. It will still be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be a day of improvement. We will start with clouds in the morning but see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s, just a bit above normal. Dew points will drop from the upper 60s in the morning to the low 60s in the afternoon, making it feel more refreshing.

Friday may be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with light north to northeast winds. Highs will only reach the low 80s. It will feel very spring-like with dew points in the 50s.

Father’s Day weekend looks nice too, but warmer. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday with a few more clouds building in. Humidity will also be on the rise, so it will feel more like the 90s Sunday afternoon.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 13th

1951 F2 Tornado: Richmond Co

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia (Hail .75-3.00″)

Tropical Update

We are watching disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea. This activity is forecast to move west to northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days with no significant development. Environmental conditions could become slightly more conducive for some development if the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

